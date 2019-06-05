UPDATE: Hiker rescue underway at Grandfather Mountain State Park

UPDATE (5:25 p.m.) – According to Grandfather Mountain State Park officials, a hiker in distress was successfully rescued Wednesday afternoon.

Officials told News Channel 11 that about 11 a.m. Wednesday, a call was received from an injured hiker in “The Chute” area of the Grandfather Trail. The hiker had twisted or rolled their ankle and was unable to continue hiking.

Park officials said rescue squads from park, the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation and Avery and Watauga Counties responded. About 15 first responders made their way toward the injured hiker.

The state park official said they decided to also call in a helicopter to help. Due to forecasted thunderstorms in the area, the goal was to get the hiker and all rescuers off the mountain as quickly as possible.

The hiker was rescued about 3:30 p.m. He is expected to be okay.

UPDATE (3:20 p.m.)– According to Watauga County Emergency Management a rescue for a hiker at Grandfather Mountain is still underway.

According to officials, Avery County authorities are leading the operation and the North Carolina HART helicopter has also been called in.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.

_________________

Previous story:

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) — A rescue is underway at Grandfather Mountain State Park.

News Channel 11 received confirmation from the park that park rangers and Watauga County Emergency Management were working on a rescue within the park.

This is a developing story.

Stay tuned with News Channel 11 as we receive more information.