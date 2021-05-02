UPDATE: Giles County Sheriff’s Office releases image of abducted child

Noah Gabriel Trout was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and a bright orange jacket. (Image courtesy of the Giles County Sheriff’s Office).

UPDATE 4:55 p.m.: Authorities in Giles County have released a picture of the abducted child.

Deputies say two-year-old Noah Gabriel Trout was taken from the Riverview Baptist Church’s nursery in Ripplemead by an unidentified female who left with the child in a dark-colored van or SUV.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 921-3842. If you see this child, call 911.

UPDATE 2:10 p.m.: The Giles County Sheriff’s Office has provided additional information about the abducted child.

They say a baby boy, born 6/24/18 was abducted in the area of Big Stony Creek Road in Ripplemead.

The child weighs approximately 50 pounds and was wearing a gray t-shirt.

The child also has a red birth mark on the back of his neck.

Police say that the child is possibly with a male and a female in an older model black van with an Army sticker on the back.

They say the vehicle could be heading to West Virginia.

If you have any information about the child, you are asked to call the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at (540)-921-3842.

Additionally, Giles County Sheriff’s Office says that they have not identified any suspects and says that online information about a possible suspect is false. The Rich Creek Police Department has shared images on their page of the child and a possible person of interest.

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Authorities in Giles County are looking for a child who was reportedly abducted Sunday morning.

According to the Rich Creek Police Department’s Facebook page, the child was taken from Riverview Baptist Church at around 11:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

The department says they are searching for Kim Whitlow Thomas in regards to this missing child.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call 911.