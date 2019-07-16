UPDATE: FL deputy cleared in shooting of Kingsport man

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials have announced a Florida deputy involved in the deadly shooting of a Kingsport man has been cleared.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the State Attorney’s Office said the deputy involved in the March 24th incident “was justified in his actions.”

Joseph David Durman, 46, of Kingsport, died in that shooting.

That news release also included a statement from Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison who said, “I firmly believe that this is a suicide by cop incident,” said Sheriff Harrison, “Durman had escaped from a work release program in Alabama and had absconded from his probation in Tennessee. He was driving a stolen vehicle and I believe he had no intentions of going back to prison.”

According to a toxicology report, Durman was driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit. It also revealed he had methamphetamines in his system, along with other illegal drugs.