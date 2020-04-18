UPDATE: Assistant chief at Knox Sheriff’s Office retires amid FBI probe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said Friday Assistant Chief David Henderson has retired from the Sheriff’s Office.

Henderson’s request for retirement was placed on April 10 and was finalized Friday afternoon, Spangler said in a statement.

Spangler had said earlier Henderson is under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Henderson was relieved of his responsibilities within the Narcotics Unit in January 2019. On October 14, 2019, Henderson was reassigned the Special Services Unit and has been in that role until his retirement.

“I am aware the FBI is conducting an investigation involving Assistant Chief David Henderson. The matter of that investigation was prior to my administration,” Spangler said earlier Friday.

Spangler said he could not comment further because of the ongoing investigation.

The previous sheriff was Jimmy “J.J.” Jones.

