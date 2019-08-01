UPDATE: 680+ vaccines administered following confirmed Hep A case at local McDonald’s

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Washington County, Tennessee Health Department said they’ve administered 688 vaccines in a two-day time span.

The mass vaccination event came after Tennessee Department of Health officials confirmed they were investigating a case of acute hepatitis A in an employee at the McDonald’s restaurant on West Market Street.

Health department officials said those customers who visited the restaurant between 12 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 may have been exposed to the illness.

“So we estimate, during the afternoon about 500 people potentially could have eaten there,” said Dr. David Kirschke with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The health department offered a vaccine clinic Wednesday and Thursday.

If you could not make it to the clinic, but think you may have been affected, you can make an appointment by calling (423) 975-2200.

Anyone with questions can call the Northeast Regional Health Office’s hotline at (423) 979-4689.

