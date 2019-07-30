University of Virginia Medical Center ranked best hospital in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– The U.S. News & World Report annual hospital list ranks the University of Virginia Medical Center as the top hospital in Virginia.

The report says UVA Medical Center has the 26th best adult cancer treatment program nationwide. It also has the 15th ranked Ear, Nose and Throat program, and the 35th best Gastroenterology program.

VCU Medical Center ranked the best hospital in the Richmond region. Its nephrology, neurology and orthopedic departments all ranked as “high performing.”

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital came in right behind VCU Medical Center. Its orthopedics department also ranked as “high performing.”

University of Virginia’s Children’s Hospital was ranked the top pediatric facility in the state. The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU came out on top in the Richmond region and ranked third in the state.

The U.S. News & World Report looks at four different factors to rank hospitals including survival rate, patient experience and expert opinion. You can read more about the ranking criteria here.