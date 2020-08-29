University of Tennesse student-athletes gather for march against racism

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – This past week all four major North American sports leagues either paused play or stopped practices and the University of Tennessee joined the movement on Saturday with its own march against racism.

The Volunteer student-athletes were leading the charge with Volunteer offensive lineman Trey Smith at the forefront of the march. Smith, along with other athletes, students and coaches were wearing shirts that said “I will give my all against racism, I will give my all for unity and I will give my all for change.”

University of Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer was a part of the march and he knows there’s changes that need to come regarding social injustices.

“I’m here to support all student-athletes, they’ve done a wonderful job of coming together and organizing. I think all of us understand how many social injustices are out there and we’re here to help them bring that to the forefront,” Fulmer said.

The former head football coach also added there’s a bigger picture for this cause.

“We’ll it is about the students, but it’s about our country and our world just as much and they’re certainly apart of this. It’s a great learning experience for them, but also we can take anger and turn it into change and that’s why we’re all here today.”