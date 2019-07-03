Union High School principal addresses viral post regarding athletics volunteer

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) A day after a post went viral stating Chris Kelly, the man with mental impairments who volunteered with Union High School athletics, would no longer be allowed to do so, the principal spoke to News Channel 11 about the controversy.

According to a Facebook post by BreAnna Kelly Caudill, Chris’s sister, the family was told the changes were due to “’changes being made within the school.’”

The decision made today by Union High School is honestly a disgraceful representation of the community of Big Stone Gap,… Posted by BreAnna Kelly Caudill on Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Dr. Mark Goforth started as principal at Union High School in Big Stone Gap on July 1.

Goforth told News Channel 11 that Chris Kelly’s access to the school will be changed. Kelly will no longer be allowed on campus during school hours.

Goforth said Kelly will be allowed to continue volunteering with athletics after school hours at the coach’s discretion. His volunteer duties are to be clearly defined.

*UPDATE ON Chris Kelly* Please Read and ShareToday my mother and I met with Dr. Goforth at Union Highschool.Dr…. Posted by BreAnna Kelly Caudill on Wednesday, July 3, 2019

The family posted a statement reflecting they had met with Goforth and discussed the changes.

A rally in support of Kelly, scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, appears to still be scheduled.