BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A new restaurant in downtown Bristol, Virginia is set to open next week and reservations are already open.

According to a Facebook post from Union 41, the business’s kitchen is now ready for customers and opening night is set for March 10.

Earlier posts from the restaurant touted chef Torrece Gregoire, otherwise known as Chef T, who appeared on Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen” and Food Network’s “Big Restaurant Bet” as a contestant.

The historic building that houses Union 41 was previously a Greyhound bus station and sits across from Blackbird Bakery at 171 Piedmont Avenue.

While the business’s menu hasn’t been made public yet, Union 41 will reportedly focus on local history and culture.

Tri-Cities visitors and residents interested in the business can reserve a table online.