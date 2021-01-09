Unicoi Volunteer Fire Department dispatched to a residential structure fire, home is total loss

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi Volunteer Fire Department said in a post Saturday that a residential structure fire the department responded to around 4 p.m. is a total loss.

According to the post, that fire occurred on Landingham Rd. in Unicoi.

“All occupants escaped unharmed except for three family pets,” the post said.

The department said due to several members being out of town, it enlisted the help of Southside Volunteer Fire Department, Limestone Cove Volunteer Fire Department and West Carter County Fire Department.

