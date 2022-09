UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A person has died after falling off Red Fork Falls on Sunday.

According to Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley, an unidentified person fell off Red Fork Falls in Unicoi County on Sunday. The subject has been pronounced deceased.

Sheriff Hensley said his investigators are still on the scene.

This is a developing story, News Channel 11 will provide updates as we receive them.