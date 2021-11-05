Unicoi County to introduce luxury, couples-only cabin resort in mountains

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County economic officials announced Friday that the locality invested almost $20 million toward a luxury cabin resort in the mountains.

A release from the county’s Economic and Community Development Board said Coffee Ridge Resort will mark the first of its kind in Northeast Tennessee and will help boost tourism in the area.

It will be situated in the Coffee Ridge area off old Asheville Highway, a board official told News Channel 11.

“We are thrilled to bring one of the most luxurious resorts in our nation to Unicoi County,” said Coffee Ridge Resort owners David and Deborah Hatley. “Coffee Ridge will be an all-inclusive, couples-only resort, offering a high-end, tailor-made experience for couples to connect with nature and ultimately each other. Coffee Ridge will celebrate an ultra-modern design throughout the property while focusing on sustainability. We look forward to fostering growth in the area and showcasing our region’s beautiful characteristics.”

A spokesperson with Unicoi Economic and Community Development said that groundbreaking for the resort is set for January 2022.

“I know that this investment in tourism by regional entrepreneurs goes to prove that people across the country and around the world have confidence in Unicoi County’s beautiful natural environment and its draw for tourists,” said Tyler Engle, the executive director of the Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Unicoi County. We are grateful to all parties to continue to build a robust, balanced economy. I’m appreciative of our partners on behalf of the people of Unicoi County.”

