Unicoi County Sheriff: “I won’t rest until we found out something about Luc.”

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Flyers for Lucas “Luc” Vance hang in the windows of almost every building in downtown Erwin.

Vance has been missing for two weeks now. Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said the 35-year-old business owner was last seen on Oct. 29 at his home on Marbleton Road.

Hensley said the investigation continues as his department works with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to follow “every lead.”

“There have been some things that we have discovered that lead us to believe something has happened some other way,” he said Wednesday. “I’m not going to elaborate on that.

“We have searched, I’ve brought in cadaver dogs to search around the home and we spent all day Veterans Day doing that.”

Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said he won’t rest until Luc Vance is found.

Hensley said he’s been in constant contact with Vance’s family over the course of the investigation. He still urges anyone who has information on Vance to step forward.

“I’ll be glad to sit down and talk with them,” Hensley said. “If they want to be anonymous that’s fine too. I’ll come and visit with them and sit down and talk to them no matter when.”

Vance owns Maple Grove Restaurant in Unicoi, where employees say they are holding out hope that Vance will be found safely.

Pictured: Lucas Vance

Hensley said the disappearance rocked the community – Vance and his family have lived in Unicoi County their entire lives.

Community members have banded together in light of Vance’s disappearance, Hensley said. The Marbleton Free Will Baptist Church is serving as a command center for search efforts, and two Facebook pages have surfaced in efforts to locate Vance.

“Everybody is concerned,” He said. “The family and the friends he’s got (have) been searching. We’re not gonna leave no stone unturned.”

Sheriff Mike Hensley says he’s been in “constant contact” with Luc Vance’s family during the course of the investigation.

Hensley urges anyone with information about Vance to contact their local Sheriff’s office or contact the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office at 423-743–1850.

“I won’t be satisfied until I see things with my own eyes, and that will be finding Luc,” he said. “At this point in time, I can’t tell you honestly what has happened to him. That’s what we’re trying to determine.”