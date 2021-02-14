Unicoi County Sheriff: Escaped inmate captured at Erwin home

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday night they have captured an escaped inmate who has been on the run since Thursday, Feb. 11.

Sheriff Mike Hensley says Kenny Gouge, the center of a days long manhunt, was being transported from the county courthouse to the jail in Erwin when he ran from officers.

Erwin and Unicoi Police joined the Sheriff’s Department in the search. After excecuting a search warrant, Gouge was found hiding behind a wall in a house on Second Street in Erwin, Tenn.

Gouge was originally in custody on charges of evading arrest, criminal trespassing, and leaving the scene of an accident.

