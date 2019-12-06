Unicoi County looking at possibly adopting Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution

A man carries a semi-automatic pistol, tucked in a holster inside his right waistband, while he waits in line to purchase groceries at a Safeway grocery store in Alexandria, Va., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015. Open Carry is legal in most places in Virginia, with or without a Concealed Handgun Permit. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The list of “Second Amendment Sanctuary” communities continues to grow in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Members of the Unicoi County Public Safety Committee are expected to meet Friday afternoon about possibly adopting a resolution

While not legally binding, these resolutions send a message that a county or city will not use local funds to enforce laws that could be seen as a violation of the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms

The resolution would have to go before the Unicoi County Commission for final approval.

Unicoi County would be the next Northeast Tennessee community to follow the trend of resolutions. Just last month, Sullivan County officials also opted into the resolution.

PREVIOUS STORIES