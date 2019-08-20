Unicoi County Health Dept. to host free naloxone training class Sept. 19

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Anyone interested in learning how to properly administer naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan, will have the opportunity to take a training class.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Health, the Unicoi County Health Department will host a free training course on September 19 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. in Erwin.

The class will teach students how to properly administer the overdose-reversing drug.

It is free and open to the public.

To register for the class, call the Unicoi County Health Department at 423-743-9103.

The class is being hosted with the partnership of the Unicoi County Prevention Coalition and the Sullivan County Anti-drug Coalition.