Unicoi County deputies, TBI investigating new developments in Luc Vance missing person case

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County deputies and TBI agents are at a location off a mountain road related to the search for missing man Luc Vance.

News Channel 11 learned that Unicoi County investigators were at Vance’s home Monday afternoon. When News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel arrived, Vance’s family directed her to an area off Little Mountain Road.

Anslee found UCSO vehicles blocking part of the road. TBI agents also arrived.

USCO said their presence was related to the search for Vance. A deputy also said that the area investigators were at off Little Mountain Road, was only accessible by foot or ATV.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.