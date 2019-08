UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Unicoi County Commission voted on the 2019/2020 budget Monday night.

Commissioners voted not to increase taxes.

It was clear the increase in taxes in Erwin played a role in the decision, as commission members say they took that into consideration when making their decision.

Unicoi County Commissioners also voted to headquarter their ambulance service in a building near the former Unicoi County Memorial Hospital.