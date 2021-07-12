Unicoi County Commission approves FY2022 budget

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County commissioners approved the upcoming budget for FY2022 at Monday night’s meeting.

“We set the tax rate at the same level as it was last year, so there will be no county tax rate for the coming budget year,” Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely said. “It’s been a trying year with COVID-19 and everything going on, but I’m really proud of our commission working hard to work through this process and getting a balanced budget.”

According to Evely, that tax rate sits at 2.8538, with allocations going toward the school system, road department, general fund, debt service and various other departments.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the commission appointed Katie Bennett as Unicoi County’s new trustee following the retirement of Paul Berry, who served the county for 27 years.