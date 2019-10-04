Unicoi County Apple Festival Celebrates 42 years

UNICOI CO., Tenn. (WJHL)- The 42nd annual Unicoi County Apple Festival began Friday morning.

The event is hosted by the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce.

Main Street in Erwin will be blocked off to drivers but there will be parking downtown.

People will be able to walk Main Street of Erwin where vendors will be selling handmade crafts and food.

The craft festival is a way for people to showcase their unique talents.

“We have over three hundred and seventy food and craft vendors in a six-block section of Downtown Erwin, two entertainment stages, a large children’s area, games contests and something for everyone,” said Amanda Delp, the Executive Director of the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce.

The Apple Festival brings in more than 100,000 attendees each year.

That wasn’t the case however 42 years ago. When the festival first began there were only a few vendors and it had a different name said Delp.

“The Apple Festival began in 1978 as a one-day event called ‘Old Joe Clark Day’ and at that time it began as a farmers market of sorts. The apple growers at the south end of the county wanted to bring their apple crop down to town to be sold and that year, them along with a couple of their vendors, nine total, set up in downtown and the festival over the years has evolved into what it is today,” she said.

The Apple Festival begins Friday and will continue until Saturday from 8 AM to 8 PM both days.