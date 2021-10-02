Unicoi County Apple Festival a success, thousands fill streets of Erwin

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of people were in Erwin this weekend as one of the region’s largest festivals made a comeback after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

This year marks the 44th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival where vendors and festival-goers lined the streets with crafts, food and activities for people to enjoy.

Organizers expect more than 100,000 attendees at the festival over the two days.

“This is the largest tourism event that Unicoi County has,” said Cathy Huskins, executive assistant for the Erwin Chamber of Commerce. “This is actually probably the largest that the region has. It’s impactful from Unicoi County because of the tax base, it brings people to our local downtown area.”

The festival ends at 8 p.m. on Saturday, returning again in the fall of 2022.