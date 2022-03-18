ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Unicoi County school bus driver was suspended and may face charges after students reported that the driver of Bus 14-20 had driven “in an unsafe manner” Friday, according to Unicoi County Schools.

The school system said the Erwin Police Department was notified and started an investigation Friday morning. Later Friday evening, the school was notified that the police had finished their investigation and concluded that they had probable cause to charge the driver with multiple offenses, according to the school system.

Unicoi County Schools said it had suspended the driver pending the outcome of the investigation said school officials are grateful to the students who spoke up.

The school system is reviewing its training protocols and monitoring procedures as a result of the incident.