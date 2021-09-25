UNCG hands ETSU its second-straight Southern Conference loss

The Buccaneers are 0-2 in the conference for the first time since they have joined the SoCon

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The stumbles in the SoCon continued for ETSU as the Buccaneers dropped their second-straight conference contest on Saturday with a 3-1 loss to UNCG at Brooks Gym.

There was plenty of firepower coming from the Buccaneers side with outside hitter Josannah Vazquez leading the charge with 16 kills with right side hitter Sara Esposito chalking up 14 kills. Setter Caroline Dykes dished out 51 dimes in this contest while also recording 17 digs.

The Spartans had four players reach double figures in kills with outside hitter Kayla White setting the pace with 17. Middle hitter Grey Breen (14), outside hitter Brittany Wood (13) and middle hitter Hannah Knier (11) all did their part on the attacking fronts. Gabriela McHugh tallied 52 assists.

The Buccaneers will look to chalk up their first conference victory when it travels to Furman next Saturday.