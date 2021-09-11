Umoja brings Unity to the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) – The Umoja festival continues to serve the Tri-Cities with its annual event.

This year people flocked to downtown Johnson City to experience culture, food and fun. However the festival looked different this year. Due to the anniversary of 9/11, the event began by honoring first responders with a moment of silence followed by “America the Beautiful”.

“Umoja is about unity, bringing all people together,” said organizers from the Umoja Arts and Cultural Incorporated Committee. “We are open Tuesdays through Fridays in downtown Johnson City, 300 south roan. Come on down. We’ll have a good time.”

The Umoja Arts and Cultural Incorporated committee stated that if members of the public would like to volunteer or donate, more information can be found here.