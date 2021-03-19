UK variant of COVID-19 detected in Northeast Tennessee

(WJHL) – The UK variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Northeast Tennessee, according to the medical director of the Northeast Regional Health Office.

The B.1.1.7 or United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 spreads more quickly and easily than other variants, according to the CDC.

Dr. David Kirschke confirmed with News Channel 11 on Friday the variant has been detected in the region, with one documented case so far. It’s unclear how widespread the variant is.

“The reason that we don’t have very good surveillance is because everything has to get sent to CDC,” said Kirschke. “So the turnaround time is a long time ago. So it was from the middle of February. So just that tells you there’s probably a lot more circulation. There’s likely lots more out there, including in our region.”

The presence of variants coincides with Northeast Tennessee’s case rases steadily declining through the start of March, but seeing another spike over the past two weeks.

“There’s still more work to do before we get out of the pandemic. And it’s unclear whether there’s going to be another surge,” said Kirschke.

Meanwhile, an ever-growing number of Northeast Tennesseans are vaccinated against COVID-19. The CDC says studies so far suggest the antibodies produced by currently authorized vaccines recognize variants – including B.1.1.7. More studies are currently underway.

Kirschke could not say where in Northeast Tennessee the case was detected.

“Currently we just still have coronavirus circulating in our communities. And it’s not time to let our guard down and have any hospitalizations or deaths occur because we’re a little too anxious to stop wearing masks or avoid crowds,” he said.

In Southwest Virginia, the presence of the UK variant has been known since late February. The Virginia Department of Health said the variant was detected in three adult residents. VDH said these people had no history of travel during exposure periods.