UAW member dies after being hit by vehicle near GM plant in Spring Hill

by: Brent Remadna and Josh Breslow

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A member of the United Auto Workers has died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on the bridge outside the GM plant in Spring Hill.

According to Columbia police, a driver was crossing the bridge around 6 a.m. and struck the man, identified as Roy McCombs. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver who hit McCombs is reportedly cooperating with investigators.

The incident happened on the bridge where striking UAW members have been picketing since mid-September amid contract talks with General Motors.

UAW International released a statement Tuesday morning:

“Roy A. McCombs tragically lost his life today on a picket line standing up for a better life for himself and his coworkers. On behalf of the UAW we offer condolences to Brother McCombs, family, friends and co-workers.  Today’s accident is heartbreaking for UAW Spring Hill members. We will continue to work to ensure that safety is a priority on the picket line.”

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

