CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the University of Virginia community will gather on campus today for a memorial service honoring the three victims who died and two others who were injured in a deadly shooting on campus Sunday night.

The memorial service is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. today at John Paul Jones arena in Charlottesville. The service will be available to watch on this page once the event begins.

The memorial will give the campus community an opportunity to come together to honor the lives of the three students who were killed — Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry — and to send well wishes and support to the two victims who were injured, Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan.

Members of the University of Virginia community gather on campus today for a memorial service honoring the three victims who died and two others who were injured in a deadly shooting on campus Sunday night. Credit: Allie Barefoot.

The event will be also open to the public for those that are able to attend in Charlottesville.

An hour before the service began, people began arriving to the John Paul Jones arena, and thousands of orange ribbons were handed out for attendees.

Before the service, a slideshow of pictures played showing the lives of Chalder, Davis and Perry.

The service will consist of a musical selections, a student reading and reflections from university figureheads, including UVA athletic director Carla Williams, UVA head football coach Tony Elliot and UVA president Jim Ryan.

Student leaders previously put together a silent vigil on Monday, Nov. 14, which was attended by hundreds. Students have also spent the week leaving flowers, notes and tributes across campus, including at Scott Stadium and Beta Bridge.

Check up on previous UVA coverage here: