U.S. Olympic Triathlon athletes training in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) — The United States Olympic triathlon has made Asheville North Carolina its home base after choosing from 16 other U.S. cities.

The coach of the team, Jarrod Evans, says that Asheville is the perfect location because it allows the athletes to get used to humidity similar to what they will experience while in Tokyo.

The Olympic athletes have said that the riding in that area and pools are also a big plus.

The athletes will represent the United States at the Pan American games in Peru later this month.