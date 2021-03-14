U.S. Forest Service: Big Arm Fire on Holston Mountain 100% contained

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) The U.S. Forest Service announced on Sunday morning that the Big Arm Fire burning on Holston Mountain near the Carter-Sullivan County line has now been 100% contained with no growth overnight.

The fire was near both Big Arm Road and Big Arm Branch Road.

Officials say crews will continue to monitor the fire area throughout the day. Rainfall helped control the progress of the fire and many of those working it will be able to leave starting Monday.

The size of the fire spanned 410 acres in total. 50 personnel members were assigned to getting it under control.

The U.S. Forest Service reports no structural threats, injuries or fatalities resulted from the Big Arm Fire.