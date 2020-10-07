U.S. Congressional Candidate Blair Walsingham confronts opponent at Tri-Cities Airport Legislative Day Event

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tense moments took place Tuesday between the two women running for United States Congress in Northeast Tennessee. Democratic candidate Blair Walsingham and Republican candidate Diana Harshbarger ended up at the same legislative event at the Tri-Cities airport about the Aerospace Project which is still in the works.

“If she has anything to lose by having a debate that’s a really big problem,” Walsingham said back in September to News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun.

At one point- they sat feet apart on a tour bus. According to campaign officials, Walsingham approached Harshbarger after the event about her decision not to have a debate.

“The reason that Blair wanted to initiate that conversation was primarily to set the record straight,” said Walsingham’s campaign manager, Ian Ratner. “Diana had made some comments about Blair’s position on police matters…particularly saying that she had disparaged the police and used that as a reason why Diana would not debate Blair Walsingham.”

No cameras were around for the moment that both campaigns described as “cordial” between the two. Campaign officials have audio of the exchange but were not willing to release it.

Harshbarger’s stance has remained the same since News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel interviewed her back in August.

“I’m not going to share a stage when she had blatantly and openly defied our policemen and women,” Harshbarger said.

The Republican candidate was not available for an interview Tuesday evening, but her campaign manager sent a statement saying Harshbarger “condemned” her opponent earlier in the day.

“When my Democrat opponent announced her support for ending qualified immunity, she sent a clear message to our men and women in Law Enforcement that she does not stand with them in their mission to protect and serve…Instead, she stands firmly behind radical, socialist groups like Black Lives Matter, NARAL, and other extremist organizations, as they seek to undermine and target our police and other local law enforcement agencies…Right now, Police officers have the most difficult job in the Country. East Tennessee deserves a member of Congress who will stand with our men and women in law enforcement and support them as they continue to keep our communities safe. Blair’s decision to support this extreme measure reaffirms her anti-police stance and makes her wholly unqualified to serve in Congress, or any other office.” Diana Harshbarger (R)

Candidate, First Congressional District

Walsingham’s website offers her stance on police reform which includes revising qualified immunity. But, her campaign says a debate is about more than just one policy point.

“The people of the first district need to hear the differences in their platforms.. the differences of who will represent them in congress before they make their vote,” Ratner said. “So, I certainly hope that Diana will change her mind although she hasn’t really shown any signs that she will.”

Both of the major party candidates are working for votes this weekend- Walsingham will be at a “Back the Blue” Rally in Bristol and Harshbarger will be hosting a “Hoe-Down” in Kingsport both on Saturday.

Independent candidate Steve Holder has openly said he is willing to debate both Walsingham and Harshbarger.