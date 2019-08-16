Tyler Reddick failed inspection 4 times, not allowed to qualify for FC 300

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 17: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #31 Symbicort Chevrolet, waves to fans during driver intros before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Correction: The previous version of this article said the driver was Brad Keselowski, not Tyler Reddick. The below article has been fixed to reflect the correction.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 Sports Director Kenny Hawkins confirmed that Tyler Reddick will not be allowed to qualify tonight for the Xfinity Food City 300 because he failed inspection four times.

This means Reddick will start at the back for the Food City 300.

According to Kenny, Reddick’s car chief has also been asked to leave the track.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.