TxDPS: Reward raised to $4K for wanted Houston man, tied to Texarkana and Louisiana

AUSTIN (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased a reward to $4,000 in hopes of finding a convicted sex offender that secretly fled his home in 2018.

According to Texas DPS, 48-year-old Leonard Dee Taylor failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements and violated his parole. Taylor has been wanted since April 2018, when he secretly left his home in Houston.

Texas DPS says in 2003, Taylor was convicted in Texarkana on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child after incidents involving two girls, ages 4 and 9. Taylor has ties to Bowie County and parts of Louisiana.

Taylor is described by troopers as standing 5’11, weighs about 150 pounds, and has tattoos on the top of both hands. Authorities are advising people to not apprehend Taylor because he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).