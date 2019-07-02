TWRA: One person injured in Norris Lake boat fire

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said one person was inured after a boat caught fire Tuesday morning.

TWRA officials posted a photo of the boat on their Facebook page, along with details about what happened.

According to TWRA officials, the fire happened on Norris Lake at Lakeside Campground around 9:30 a.m.

Officials added that there was one woman on the boat and when she started the engine she saw, “black smoke and the vessel erupted in flames as she put it into gear.”

We’re told the woman, who has not been identified by authorities, was taken to the UT Medical Center with “non-life threatening” injuries.

TWRA officials are continuing to investigate the incident.