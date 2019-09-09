TWRA: Elk euthanized in Cocke County after being hit on I-40

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency euthanized a male elk that had been injured last week off I-40 East.

According to a post from the TWRA, the elk had been hit on I-40 E around mile marker 450.

Last week, Cocke County #Wildlife Officer, Matt Howard received a call regarding an injured #elk off I-40 East bound… Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Monday, September 9, 2019

TWRA officers found the elk lying in the Pigeon River about 75 yards from the interstate.

Both of his back legs had been broken after being hit by the vehicle.

An assessment was made and it was decided to euthanize the elk, and a US Biological Technician for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park assisted.

Samples of the elk’s hair and blood were taken, and he was found to have a tag in his neck that had been placed there when he was two days old in the Cataloochee fields.

The elk was two years old and tagged as bull 297.

The head was taken by TWRA so the brain stem could be tested for possible diseases.

The meat from the elk was given to a family for food.