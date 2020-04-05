Two local respiratory therapists resign from their positions to work on the front lines in New York City amid the COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 28: A doctor administers a coronavirus swab test at a drive-thru testing center for coronavirus at Lehman College on March 28, 2020 in the Bronx, New York City. The center, opened March 23 at Lehman College, can test up to 500 people per day for COVID-19. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two local respiratory therapists have resigned from their positions at Sycamore Shoals to respond to the coronavirus crisis in New York City.

Patsy Nelson and Jessica Burleson have a combined several decades worth of healthcare experience and decided amid the COVID-19 pandemic to branch out beyond the Tri-Cities to a state suffering the most losses in the country.

Burleson told News Channel 11 that when Nelson made the choice to join the front line force to fight the coronavirus, she followed suit. She said making the leap to work the front lines was second nature for both of them.

“It’s a God thing,” Nelson said. “I felt like he wanted me to go into this and do this, so I’m ready and prepared to go into battle.”

Nelson and Burleson will work the front lines for a minimum of eight weeks, and what follows afterward remains unknown.

The healthcare duo hopes to travel to the front lines of other areas across the country and lend a helping hand where ever it’s needed.

