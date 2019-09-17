Two East Tennessee girls to compete in Junior NFR World Finals event

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two girls from our region will travel to Las Vegas to compete in the Junior World Finals of the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

11-year-old Emily Jackson of Jonesborough and 12-year-old Madilyn Kidd of Morristown will transport their horses nearly 2,000 miles to go head-to-head against the best in the barrel racing event.

They qualified for the Junior Nationals Finals Rodeo at an event in September.

Both Jackson and Kidd have been riding horses since they were only a few years old.

“I’m just so excited that I’ve actually gotten to take part in a huge rodeo like this and hopefully one day I’ll be able to compete in the adult version of it and maybe with this same horse,” said Jackson.

“I went last year and it was an amazing opportunity, just to compete with all these young competitors and just knowing that I am one of those, it’s just an amazing accomplishment,” said Kidd. “I was really nervous last year to compete but this year I got the hang of it and I think hopefully we can go and make some great runs.”

The Junior World Finals kick off in Vegas on December 5th and run through the 14th.