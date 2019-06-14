Two detained, one hospitalized in Hawkins County shooting

Two people have been detained and one taken to a hospital following a shooting in Hawkins County.

Investigators responded Thursday night to Cobb Road, which is near the Carters Valley landfill.

According to HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen, two males have been detained and one male taken to a hospital.

The condition of the hospitalized male is unknown.

Allen said the shooting happened at a pull-off on the side of the road and not at a residence.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office with processing the scene.

Investigators may remain on the scene through Friday morning according to Allen.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on-air and on WJHL.com.