UPDATE: According to VSP, the two people killed in the crash have been identified as 54-year-old Christian Rask Fauchald and 53-year-old Eric John Bergevin, both of North Carolina.
SUFFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a plane crash in Suffolk that resulted in two deaths.
According to police, the crash occurred at 12:16 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. in the city of Suffolk. The small passenger plane was fully engulfed in flames after the crash.
Police have reported this as a double fatality.
Virginia State Police and the Suffolk Fire Department worked together to contain the fire.
