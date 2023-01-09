The Virginia State Police are investigating a plane crash in Suffolk that resulted in two deaths. on Saturday, Jan. 7. Credit: Virginia State Police.

UPDATE: According to VSP, the two people killed in the crash have been identified as 54-year-old Christian Rask Fauchald and 53-year-old Eric John Bergevin, both of North Carolina.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a plane crash in Suffolk that resulted in two deaths.

According to police, the crash occurred at 12:16 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. in the city of Suffolk. The small passenger plane was fully engulfed in flames after the crash.



Police have reported this as a double fatality.

Virginia State Police and the Suffolk Fire Department worked together to contain the fire.

