Two arrested in theft ring by local Virginia authorities, more than 50k of stolen property recovered

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two men were arrested after investigators in Grayson, Smyth and Wythe County began looking into a theft ring.

According to a post from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Michael Alan Phillips, 23, of Sugar Grove, and James W. Perkins, 42, of Rural Retreat, were arrested by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office for violations of probation out of Smyth County.

Phillips and Perkins have also allegedly been linked by investigators to eight break-ins in the Elk Creek and Sugar Grove area.

The post says investigators recovered more than $50,000 worth of stolen property across the three counties.

Grayson County Sheriff Vaughan has said the investigation had been ongoing for a week and will likely continue with more arrests expected.

Both suspects are currently being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.