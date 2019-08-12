Two arrested in Hawkins County after being found with drugs and two infants in stolen vehicle

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man and woman were arrested Sunday in Hawkins County after they were found in a stolen vehicle with multiple drugs inside, as well as two infants.

According to a report from Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies had heard Dusty Smith, 30, would be in a white Volvo off Stapleton Lane in Rogersville.

Dusty Logan Smith (Photo: Hawkins County Jail)

Smith had active arrest warrants out of Hawkins County.

At 11:47 p.m., a patrol revealed a vehicle matching the description on Stapleton Lane in the Holston Hills Apartments parking lot.

Deputies made contact with the driver, who turned out to be Smith, and a female passenger, identified as Skylar Ramsey, 19.

Skylar Dawn Ramsey (Photo: Hawkins County Jail)

Two infant children were reportedly in the back seat of the vehicle.

After checking the vehicle through the National Crime Information Center, it was revealed that it was stolen from Greene County.

The report says the vehicle was searched and deputies found a small plastic bag containing what was suspected to be methamphetamine, one suspected marijuana cigarette, three glass pipes, two cut plastic straws with apparent narcotics residue, three digital scales and seven syringes containing an unknown liquid substance.

Smith was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to appear, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to pay child support.

Ramsey was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were both taken to Hawkins County Jail.