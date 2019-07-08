Two arrested in Bristol, TN after using cloned debit cards to withdraw over $8k

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two men were arrested on Saturday after police found cloned credit and debit cards and a bag containing $8,164.

According to a release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, officers responded to the Knoxville TVA Employee Credit Union on Bluff City Hwy after receiving a call.

(Courtesy: Bristol Tennessee Police Dept.)

The bank security personnel had contacted police after they said someone had used multiple cards at the ATM to withdraw large amounts of cash the night before and had returned that morning.

When police arrived, they saw a white Mazda pull away from the ATM back onto the highway.

The release says a traffic stop was initiated, and the driver was identified by his International Driver’s License as Viktor Frana.

Viktor Frana (Courtesy: Bristol Tennessee Police Dept.)

The passenger was identified as Ambroz Bojan by his Czech Republic ID card.

Ambroz Bojan (Courtesy: Bristol Tennessee Police Dept.)

After receiving consent to search the vehicle, officers found 150 plastic prepaid/gift cards, a plastic bottle stuffed full of ATM receipts and a bag containing $8,164 in cash.

The Mazda’s rental car’s Georgia registration had also been cover up with a fraudulent temporary tag so their identities would not be revealed.

Both suspects were taken to the Bristol Tennessee Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division.

Both suspects gave written statements admitting to using cloned cards to withdraw the money and all of the money was found in the car.

Frana and Bojan admitted to being in the United States illegally and did not give an address of where they were staying currently.

At this time it is still being investigated to see if Frana and Bojan are who they claim to be.

Both were charged with 150 counts of criminal simulation.

They are being held without bond pending further charges by the United States Secret Service.

The case is still under investigation.

