(WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Valley Authority said as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the power demand was at 27,722 megawatts with an average temperature of 20 degrees.

TVA officials said that breaks the previous November peak of almost 27,000 megawatts in 2008.

This morning’s preliminary peak power demand was 27,722 megawatts at 8 a.m. EST with a system average temperature of 20 degrees. This breaks the previous November peak, which was 26,824 MW set on Nov. 19, 2008. This morning is also the coldest November system temp since 1979. pic.twitter.com/2m6297ZrGi — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) November 13, 2019

This morning marks the coldest November system since 1979 according to TVA.