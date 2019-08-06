LIVE NOW /
TVA: Boone Dam crews will work around the clock, five days a week this fall

News

by: News Channel 11 Staff

FILE (Photo: WJHL)

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Valley Authority says construction activity at Boone Dam will ramp up soon.

In an update on the repair project at the dam, TVA said constructions crews will start working around the clock for five days a week starting this fall.

A variety of heavy drilling machines are on-site as crews work on the final phase of the project, building a cut-off wall to stop water from seeping under the dam.

TVA says the cut-off wall should be completed by Spring 2021 and the overall repair project is still on track to wrap up by July 2022.

