Tusculum VFD reports first call of 2022 under 45 minutes into the new year

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – At around 43 minutes into the new year, the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department (TFVD) got a call that marked an unfortunate opening to 2022.
According to TVFD staff, firefighters were called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Erwin Highway at 12:43 a.m. on Saturday where a sedan struck a rock embankment at a “high rate of speed.”
You can see images of the scene below:
The driver of the vehicle was treated for head injuries from the crash, and TVFD staff said alcohol screening results haven’t returned as of Saturday afternoon.
Alongside TVFD, a department Facebook post said Tusculum Police, Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad and Greene County EMS were also on scene to assist.