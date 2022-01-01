Tusculum VFD reports first call of 2022 under 45 minutes into the new year

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – At around 43 minutes into the new year, the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department (TFVD) got a call that marked an unfortunate opening to 2022.

According to TVFD staff, firefighters were called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Erwin Highway at 12:43 a.m. on Saturday where a sedan struck a rock embankment at a “high rate of speed.”

You can see images of the scene below:

Photo: Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department

The driver of the vehicle was treated for head injuries from the crash, and TVFD staff said alcohol screening results haven’t returned as of Saturday afternoon.

Alongside TVFD, a department Facebook post said Tusculum Police, Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad and Greene County EMS were also on scene to assist.