Tusculum VFD: No injuries reported after golf cart explosion causes garage fire

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a garage fire Monday morning.

According to a post from Tusculum VFD, crews were called to the fire on Ball Road around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

Tusculum VFD told News Channel 11 no injuries have been reported at the fire.

The fire started after a golf cart reportedly exploded, setting fire to items outside the garage and leading to the spread of the fire.

The post states the following departments were also called to assist at the fire:

Newmansville VFD

Limestone VFD

Town of Mosheim VFD (air unit)

Debusk VFD (rehab unit)

Greene County Sheriff’s Dept.

EMS

Light and Power

Chaplain Danny Ricker