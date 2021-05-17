Tusculum VFD: No injuries reported after golf cart explosion causes garage fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a garage fire Monday morning.

According to a post from Tusculum VFD, crews were called to the fire on Ball Road around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

Tusculum VFD told News Channel 11 no injuries have been reported at the fire.

The fire started after a golf cart reportedly exploded, setting fire to items outside the garage and leading to the spread of the fire.

The post states the following departments were also called to assist at the fire:

  • Newmansville VFD
  • Limestone VFD
  • Town of Mosheim VFD (air unit)
  • Debusk VFD (rehab unit)
  • Greene County Sheriff’s Dept.
  • EMS
  • Light and Power
  • Chaplain Danny Ricker

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss