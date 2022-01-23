Tusculum University offering free tax preparation services

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum University is prepared to help you with your taxes this year, and the best part about it is that it’s free.

Tusculum is participating in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program which will provide free tax services by appointment to those who qualify.

Services will be offered in rooms one and five of the Meen Center on the Greeneville campus as well as at the Westminster Presbyterian Church or the Washington County Library in Jonesborough.

To schedule, an appointment call Dr. Branstrator at 423-636-7414 or register online by clicking here. More information can be found by visiting the Tusculum website.

Qualifications for the program include:

People who generally earn less than $59,000 per year

Those older than 65

People with disabilities

Limited English-speaking taxpayers

Tax preparers will be certified by the IRS.

Appointments are available at Westminster Church on Feb. 7, Feb. 14, Feb. 28, March 14, March 21, March 28, and April 11. Appointments will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.

Tax services at the Tusculum campus will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10, Feb. 17, Feb. 24, March 3, March 17, March 24, March 31 and April 7 during the same hours.

The Washington County Library will host tax services on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with times available on Feb. 12, Feb. 19, Feb. 26, March 19, March 26, April 2 and April 9.