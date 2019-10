The Pioneers rack up 282 rushing yards in their 23-20 victory over UNC-Pembroke

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum had no problems putting points on the board, scoring in all four quarters during the Pioneers 23-20 victory over UNC-Pembroke Saturday afternoon.

Tusculum tries to make it three-straight victories when it hosts Catawba next Saturday.