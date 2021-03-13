‘Turning Point’ giving away free Narcan Saturday to stop overdoses

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Frontier Health’s Virtual COVID Crisis Team is giving out free Narcan to community members Saturday, March 13 until 2 p.m. at Turning Point on E. Unaka Avenue.

The goal of the “You Can Recover” drive-thru event is to make sure Narcan, the drug that reverses an overdose, is easily accessible.

The group says as the region faces the COVID-19 pandemic, it also must deal with the opioid crisis. Turning Point leaders say since the start of the pandemic, they have seen a rise in overdoses and suicide.

They say Narcan saves lives and hope that by more community members having the drug on hand, an accidental death could be prevented.

The Division Director at Turning Point Kristy Tipton believes everyone in our community should have Narcan and know how to use it.

“What we have seen out of this pandemic is increased suicides and increased overdoses. With the overdose rate going up it is important that families and those at risk of overdose have an opportunity to have Narcan. It can really save a life,” said Tipton.

Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is a fast-acting remedy for an opioid overdose and works on any type of opioid, including synthetic opioids such as heroin and fentanyl.

The team is giving out 100 free Narcan resource kits Saturday, which include one Narcan nasal spray and COVID-19 resource materials.

Frontier Health hopes to help anyone in the region who might be struggling with addiction and recovery. For more information, visit www.frontierhealth.org or call 423-467-3600.

For COVID counseling and resources call 833-4FH-COVID, or 833-434-2684.