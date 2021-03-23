Tuesday marks special election for open 38th district VA Senate seat

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WJHL) A special-called election happening Tuesday in Southwest Virginia’s 38th voting district will determine who will fill the vacant State Senate seat in Richmond following the death of Sen. Ben Chafin.

The polls are open in Virginia from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 23rd.

In the News Channel 11 viewing area, voters will go to the polls in Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties. Norton city, Radford city, and parts of Smyth and Wise counties are in the voting district.

This special election follows the death of Sen. Chafin, who was serving his third term when he passed away from COVID-19 complications on New Year’s Day.

Chafin had been hospitalized for two weeks before he died. Virginia leaders including Governor Ralph Northam have described the Russell County native as a dedicated servant of Southwest Virginia.

Running for the open seat in the 38th district are two candidates: Republican Travis Hackworth and Democrat Laurie Buchwald.

Hackworth beat five other Republican candidates in a January primary to secure the nomination. He is a current member of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors and owns several businesses.

Buchwald is a nurse practitioner who has served on the Radford City Council.

News Channel 11 asked both candidates why Southwest Virginia voters should send them to Richmond.

Hackworth (R) said, “I have the most experience and have a proven track record of getting things done, not just talking about them. I have the most skin in the game with investments and deep roots here in Southwest Virginia. I am a man of faith that will always weigh my decisions prayerfully and carefully and am the only candidate that lines up and connects with the majority of our constituents in the 38th district on issues.”

Buchwald (D) said, “I am the only candidate in this race talking consistently about the issues that every hardworking Southwest Virginia family faces on a daily basis; access to quality, affordable health care, reliable broadband, and making sure we fund our schools… I’m running this race on what I will do to fight for you, not off of scare tactics meant to further divide us into our political corners.”

State Senator Todd Pillion of the 40th district is asking people in the 38th district to get out and vote Tuesday.

“Special elections are notorious for low voter turnout; however, the last two years should serve as a reminder to folks of the importance of getting out to vote in state elections. If you don’t like what has been happening in Richmond and you live within the 38th district, this is your chance to do something about it,” Pillion said in a statement.

Voters are asked to go to their designating polling location Tuesday, curbside voting is still available at this time for voters who are 65 and older or have a disability.

Stay with your local election headquarters for updates today and the outcome of the special election.