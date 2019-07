TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL)- Dressing like a cow could land you free food Tuesday at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Anyone visiting a Chick-fil-A restaurant sporting a cow costume, or even an outfit with a cow on it, can get a free breakfast, lunch or dinner entrée. Salads aren’t included.

Nearly 2 million people took advantage of the giveaway last year across the country.

This giveaway lasts from the time the restaurant opens through 7p.m.